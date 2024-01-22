Thieves use stolen government car in Bellflower smash-and-grab caught on video

Surveillance footage shows the driver reversing the car into the Bellflower store multiple times until it smashed through a steel security gate and wall.

Surveillance footage shows the driver reversing the car into the Bellflower store multiple times until it smashed through a steel security gate and wall.

Surveillance footage shows the driver reversing the car into the Bellflower store multiple times until it smashed through a steel security gate and wall.

Surveillance footage shows the driver reversing the car into the Bellflower store multiple times until it smashed through a steel security gate and wall.

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of thieves used a stolen government-owned vehicle to break into a clothing store in Bellflower in a brazen smash-and-grab that was caught on camera.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at the Hype Kingdom store on Lakewood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Footage shows the driver reversing the car into the store front door multiple times until it smashed through a steel security gate and wall. Several suspects in hooded sweaters entered the store and began grabbing armfuls of merchandise such as clothes and highly sought after sneakers.

The store owner says he was alerted by the store's alarm system and was shocked when he saw the burglars running through his store.

"My heart immediately just dropped. When I got on the cameras, I could see they're just destroying my business," said DJ. "A group of maybe 15 or more individuals coming in, trashing my place... It's very heartbreaking."

The burglaries were only inside the store for about six minutes. By the time sheriff's deputies arrived, they were long gone.

The Bellflower store has been open for less than a year, but this is the second time it has been broken into.