Drag show returns to help fund housing for people living with HIV/AIDS

This year's "Best in Drag Show" returns to the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, October 1.

"Best in Drag Show" is a beauty pageant parody in which six contestants compete in drag in all the customary beauty pageant categories: evening gown, question and answer, talent and swimsuit.

The event benefits the Alliance for Housing & Healing, an organization dedicated to preventing homelessness and hunger for men, women, children and families living with HIV/AIDS throughout Los Angeles County.

The evening will feature over-the-top costumes, hilarious comedy and inventive talent performances.

Hosted by Patrick Rush and Kay Sedia, the show is produced by a team of volunteers who donate their time to support the Alliance for Housing & Healing.

Best in Drag Show began in 1989 as the "Battle for the Tiara"-a small, annual party and AIDS fundraising event created by Alexis Pittman.

Filled with outlandish characters, over-the-top performances, elaborate costumes and celebrity judges, "Best in Drag Show" embodies the ideals of humor, love, and dedication, continuing the work started all those years ago in a small West Hollywood apartment.

For more information, visit bestindragshow.com.