betty white

Betty White died in her sleep due to natural causes, her agent told ABC News

Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Betty White passed away in her sleep on Friday, her agent has confirmed to ABC News.

"My understanding is it was natural causes. She died in her sleep, in her own bed. It's as simple as that," the agent, Jeff Witjas, said in a phone conversation.

Witjas dismissed rumors that White died from complications from a COVID-19 booster shot.

"Betty didn't have illnesses. She didn't have anything. People are putting it out there that she had the booster on Dec. 28 and that she had effects. She never had a booster," he said.

"They're politicizing her death and they shouldn't do that because she wasn't that type of person in life," Witjas added.

Witjas told ABC News that he visited White in her home about a month before she died and found her to be "all there," albeit physically frail.

"We were laughing, her sense of humor was there," he said.

White died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday, on Jan. 17.
