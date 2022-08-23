2 injured in violent crash in Beverly Hills, police say

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a major crash in Beverly Hills that sent two people to the hospital.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News the collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. at Doheny Drive and Clifton Way.

Investigators say a silver sedan was speeding when the driver lost control and slammed into a black SUV that was parked on Doheny Drive.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as officers were looking over the crash site. Two vehicles were left mangled in the middle of the street.

Police said two people were rushed to the hospital, though their condition is unknown.

There's also no word of any arrests.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.