murder for hire

Beverly Hills man pleads guilty to paying 'hitman' $13,000 to kill woman he met online

EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal man agrees to plea deal in murder-for-hire plot, prosecutors say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Beverly Hills man pleaded guilty Tuesday for attempting to hire a hitman a woman to kill a woman he dated, authorities said.

Scott Quinn Berkett, 25, agreed to a plea deal in May after he was charged with a federal murder-for-hire charge.

According to authorities, Berkett met in October of 2020 after connecting first online. The victim described Berkett as "sexually aggressive" and attempted to break off their relationship multiple times.

Berkett attempted to stay in communication with the victim, authorities said. They said a relative of the victim contacted Berkett's father and the suspect appeared to have responded and said "consider this matter closed."

In Berkett's plea agreement, he admitted he solicited and paid for murder-for-hire services through a darkweb website that said it offered such services, authorities said.

READ MORE: SoCal man agrees to plea deal after hiring hitman to kill woman he met online, prosecutors say
EMBED More News Videos

A Beverly Hills man has agreed to a plea deal in a murder-for-hire plot, after trying to hire a hitman to kill a woman he met online, prosecutors say.



Authorities said Berkett paid the group $13,000 in bitcoin payment and detailed directions and details on his target.

Undercover law enforcement posed as the hitman and Berkett was convinced that the man was his hired hitman in May 2021.

Authorities said Berkett confirmed pictures of his target with the undercover officer and admitted to sending bitcoin payment. He then asked for proof of the woman's murder and made an additional $1,000 payment to the officer, authorities said.

Berkett faces 10 years in federal prison in an upcoming September sentencing hearing.

The video in the media player is from a previous story

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillslos angeles countycrimeonline datingundercoversouthern californiaattempted murdermurder for hire
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
MURDER FOR HIRE
SoCal man agrees to plea deal in murder-for-hire plot, prosecutors say
Alex Murdaugh faces 21 new charges in fraud investigation
Bay Area man's 'Rent-a-Hitman' site is saving lives
Behind Chippendales was founder who orchestrated murder-for-hire plots
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after Studio City shooting that injured CHP officer
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
Video: Dog gets into gorilla exhibit at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
Quick-thinking camp staffers save kids from suspected gunman in Texas
Bullets fired into Oxnard fire station
FDA advisers clear way for Moderna vaccine in kids
New CA law trains alcohol servers to cut off customers
Show More
Woman tortured, held against her will at IE home, authorities say
Company will pay you $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches in your home
Thousand Oaks animal shelter takes stance on gun control
Yellowstone closes after 'unprecedented' rain washes out roads
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here's what that means
More TOP STORIES News