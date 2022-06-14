Beverly Hills man pleads guilty to paying 'hitman' $13,000 to kill woman he met online

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11829570" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Beverly Hills man has agreed to a plea deal in a murder-for-hire plot, after trying to hire a hitman to kill a woman he met online, prosecutors say.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Beverly Hills man pleaded guilty Tuesday for attempting to hire a hitman a woman to kill a woman he dated, authorities said.Scott Quinn Berkett, 25, agreed to a plea deal in May after he was charged with a federal murder-for-hire charge.According to authorities, Berkett met in October of 2020 after connecting first online. The victim described Berkett as "sexually aggressive" and attempted to break off their relationship multiple times.Berkett attempted to stay in communication with the victim, authorities said. They said a relative of the victim contacted Berkett's father and the suspect appeared to have responded and said "consider this matter closed."In Berkett's plea agreement, he admitted he solicited and paid for murder-for-hire services through a darkweb website that said it offered such services, authorities said.Authorities said Berkett paid the group $13,000 in bitcoin payment and detailed directions and details on his target.Undercover law enforcement posed as the hitman and Berkett was convinced that the man was his hired hitman in May 2021.Authorities said Berkett confirmed pictures of his target with the undercover officer and admitted to sending bitcoin payment. He then asked for proof of the woman's murder and made an additional $1,000 payment to the officer, authorities said.Berkett faces 10 years in federal prison in an upcoming September sentencing hearing.