Big Bear businesses welcome back visitors as roads reopen, but residents say it's too soon

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- As more roads in Big Bear reopen, visitors and tourists are returning to Southern California's mountain communities.

Though it's an exciting sight to see for businesses who have been struggling this past week, the return of visitors could create more problems for residents who are still facing big challenges.

Highway 18 through Lucerne Valley - known as the back way to get into Big Bear - is now open to all traffic.

For a community that depends on tourism, the recent record-setting winter storms that left the area covered in snow have definitely put a dent on business.

"It's been tough, for a lot of the workers as well, not working. We cut hours back," said Tyler Babin, who manages the Peppercorn Restaurant in the Big Bear Village. "It went from about 200 dinners a night, down to about 20 or 30 dinners."

Although only one of the three main routes into Big Bear are open as of Wednesday afternoon, many say, "Hey! At least it's something."

However, not everyone is excited about throngs of tourists.

"Is the mountain ready for visitors yet? No, absolutely not," said Mary Lynn Pontier, whose home in Big Bear City has a leaky roof due to all the ice and snow.

Plus, an atmospheric river is combining with a low-pressure system over the ocean and is expected to bring heavy rain to California. Unlike the recent blizzard, this system is accompanied by warmer temperatures, meaning snow will only fall at the highest elevations in the mountains.

But with snow still piled high in the mountains, concerns are growing about the rain combining with snowmelt to generate flooding, especially in the mountain canyons with creeks that could overflow.

"I'm very concerned, when you hear the creaking and popping, making the same sounds the house across the street made before it started coming down, it's not an encouraging feeling," said Pontier.

Others have similar concerns.

"I think the main concern is safety right now. You can see the volume of snow, people can't get to their jobs," said Jennifer Wemple of Big Bear City. "We barely got the gas, we barely got the mail, we barely are getting groceries, and it's just not the time."