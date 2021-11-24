Pets & Animals

Big Bear eagles return with improved nest cam view

By ABC7.com staff
Big Bear eagles back in nest

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- The Big Bear eagles, Jackie and Shadow, are back in their nest - and the show for the public is better than ever.

Friends of Big Bear Valley installed a new nest camera system this fall, with a crisper picture and better angle of the popular birds. Plus they added a second camera for an angle that lets the public see Jackie and Shadow fly in from the lake.

The pair returned to the nest earlier this fall after a summer break. But then they weren't seen for much of November. They returned to earlier this week and resumed their nest-building activities.



Earlier this year the world followed online as Jackie and Shadow watched over five eagle eggs. Unfortunately, none ever hatched.

