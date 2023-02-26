Man survives 4 accidents in less than hour on Hwy 18 in Big Bear: 'God protected me through that'

A Big Bear man said this week's powerful storm that brought brutal winter weather to Southern California is taking him back to a moment when similar dangerous conditions nearly took his life.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A Big Bear man said this week's powerful storm that brought brutal winter weather to Southern California is taking him back to a moment when similar dangerous conditions nearly took his life.

James Halsey, 32, said he was involved in four accidents along Highway 18 near Holcomb Valley Road in less than an hour just a few weeks ago.

He told Eyewitness News the first incident occurred when was going to a doctor's appointment down the hill.

Halsey said he needed to go back home and on his way back, his vehicle started sliding.

"I noticed a car coming from the opposite direction so instead of going head on to the car, I slid and I messed up front tire," he said.

Halsey said as he was waiting for a tow truck to pick him up, another vehicle ran into him. He said he didn't see the vehicle coming.

"I kind of flew up in the air at some point, landed under the car ... I just got back up instantly and my hands were sliced up pretty bad," he said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him was trying to help when Halsey claims a third accident happened.

"He was trying to wrap my hand up in a shirt," said Halsey. "Before the paramedics got there, another vehicle ran and hit and pinned me up ... I was pinned between two cars."

When paramedics finally arrived, Halsey said another vehicle then hit the ambulance as he was about to be taken to the hospital.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Halsey said he was only in the hospital for two hours before being released.

"I was okay, I didn't feel a thing or nothing," said Hasley.

California Highway Patrol investigated the incidents, according to Halsey.

"I really honestly ... God protected me through that because even the hospital was amazed at how I was still alive after all that," he said. "I really believe I'm highly blessed and favored by God. I mean, I really believe he protected me."