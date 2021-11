LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A violent crash in Lancaster killed two women after their SUV flipped over and crashed into a pole.It happened early Saturday morning near Avenue I and Sierra Highway. Deputies say one the victims was the driver and somehow lost control and crashed into the pole.Meanwhile, two other people were inside the SUV and are expected to be OK. It's unclear what caused the crash, but investigators believe speed may be a factor.The crash remains under investigation.