synergy

Dedee Pfeiffer, Jesse James Keitel talk season 2 of ABC's 'Big Sky'

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Dedee Pfeiffer, Jesse James Keitel talk season 2 of 'Big Sky'

NEW YORK -- "Big Sky" is back for a second season and so are the mysteries. This season private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt reunite to investigate a truck crash involving a group of teenagers.

Jerrie is back and pushing forward in her life by working at the Dewell & Hoyt Detective Agency.

"Jerrie gets right up in there, right after the ending of season one she really got to prove herself a bit. She helped capture Ronald. And so she's kind of set a whole new career path in motion," said Jesse James Keitel, "Jerrie Kennedy."

Denise Brisbane still works at the agency as well, and she's packing heat. Just don't expect her to appear in any of the bloody scenes...yet.

"Denise doesn't do messy. Denise is consistent she stays in her own lane," said Dedee Pfeiffer, "Denise." "She's into paranormal things like Miss Pfeiffer is, and you find out that she carries a glock, and we had a lot of fun with that. We don't know what that means, so it could mean something or not."

At the end of season one, we saw Ronald and Scarlett go back on the run, so what's next for them?

"They're out there and Jerrie is a girl on a mission, she's not going to stop until they're back in custody and justice is served," Keitel said.

Don't miss the big season two premiere of "Big Sky" Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabc premieres
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
SYNERGY
Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series
What's ahead for season 4 on 'The Conners'
Pacific Airshow 2021 - how to watch
Disney World opened 50 years ago; these workers never left
TOP STORIES
LA City Council to vote Wednesday on vaccine mandate for indoor spaces
Feinstein introduces bill requiring COVID vaccine for US flights
Mom was jumping on bench before fatal fall at Petco Park: Witness
District probing poster mocking Latino students at OC school
$150,000 reward offered in fatal shooting of El Sereno business owner
LA County launches re-homing program to keep pets out of shelters
What Brian Laundrie was doing after he returned to FL without Petito
Show More
Houston man's body found during search for Gabby Petito
LA County slightly eases vaccine, testing requirements at theme parks
LA County extends limited eviction protections as CA moratorium ends
100 kids break out in massive fight at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
Residents outraged as sexual predator moves into SoCal neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News