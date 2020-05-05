Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves in Hermosa Beach - VIDEO

The surfers described it as a once in a lifetime experience, and one said she felt like she had superpowers when she touched the electric blue water.
Photographer Bo Bridges captured the footage of the natural phenomenon.
The magical effect is created by an algae bloom of phytoplankton in the ocean.
Last week, surfers were also captured on video catching bioluminescent waves off the San Clemente coast and a group of glowing dolphins were captured on video lighting up the waters of Newport Beach recently.
Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves of SoCal coasts
