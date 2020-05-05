Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves in Hermosa Beach - VIDEO

Society

Stunning video shows two surfers riding glowing bioluminescent waves while being towed by a boat in Hermosa Beach.
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Stunning video shows two surfers riding glowing bioluminescent waves while being towed by a boat in Hermosa Beach.

The surfers described it as a once in a lifetime experience, and one said she felt like she had superpowers when she touched the electric blue water.

Photographer Bo Bridges captured the footage of the natural phenomenon.

The magical effect is created by an algae bloom of phytoplankton in the ocean.

Last week, surfers were also captured on video catching bioluminescent waves off the San Clemente coast and a group of glowing dolphins were captured on video lighting up the waters of Newport Beach recently.

Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves of SoCal coasts
SURF'S UP! Surfers were seen catching glowing bioluminescent waves off San Clemente and San Diego coasts.



MORE: Rare bioluminescent waves captured on camera in spectacular sighting in Newport Beach
A local photographer captured a rare phenomenon on the shores of Newport Beach where bioluminescence waves light up the ocean.

