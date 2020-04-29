Society

Surfer rides glowing bioluminescent waves off San Clemente coast - VIDEO

A surfer was seen catching glowing bioluminescent waves off the San Clemente coast.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A surfer was seen catching glowing bioluminescent waves off the San Clemente coast.

ABC7 photojournalist Darryl Kim captured the stunning scene in Orange County Tuesday evening.

The neon blue appearance is usually caused by algae in the water.

Last week, a group of glowing dolphins was captured on video lighting up the waters of Newport Beach. Patrick Coyne captured the footage of the pod of dolphins in the bioluminescent waves and the video was also uploaded by Newport Coastal Adventure to its Facebook page.
Glowing dolphins were captured on video gliding through bioluminescent waves in Newport Beach.


Bioluminescent phytoplankton give the surf an electric blue glow, according to National Geographic. Some dinoflagellates -- single-celled planktonic creatures -- can produce toxins that are harmful to fish, humans and other creatures.

Scientists believe bioluminescence may also be a form of defense for the life-forms.

RELATED: What is bioluminescence? Expert explains phenomenon seen on SoCal beach
What is bioluminescence? Expert explains the phenomenon, which was captured on video last week at Newport Beach in Orange County.



MORE: Rare bioluminescent waves captured on camera in spectacular sighting in Newport Beach
A local photographer captured a rare phenomenon on the shores of Newport Beach where bioluminescence waves light up the ocean.

