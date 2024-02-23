LA Rams honor football legend Kenny Washington with new exhibit for Black History Month

INGLEWOOD (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams are celebrating Black History Month with a new exhibit honoring Kenny Washington at SoFi Stadium. When Washington signed with the Rams in 1946, he ended a 12 year ban on Black players in the N-F-L.

Washington, number 13, was an important historical figure on exhibit with the Kinsey Collection at SoFi Stadium.

"He's the Jackie Robinson of the NFL and to have this moment to unveil his jersey, it's incredibly powerful," said Johnathan Franklin, Rams Director of Social Justice.

"Before there was a Jackie Robinson, there was Kenny Washington, that's one of the things that we're always trying to bring out - that we just don't know our history. And we believe that unless we share and tell that story, that these people will remain in graveyards without headstones," said Bernard Kinsey, the Kinsey Collection.

The Rams kicked off their Black History Month celebrations by unveiling the authentic replica of Washington's jersey.

"What an honor and what a privilege for my grandfather's official throwback jersey to be on display in the Kinsey Collection, hopefully for years to come," said Kysa Washington, Kenny's granddaughter.

"An individual that had to overcome barriers, who was a trailblazer, who was a leader, he was an LAPD officer, he went to UCLA," said Franklin.

And he paved the way for others to succeed in the sport.

"To be able to stand on his shoulders, see what the game has become, but also to be a part of this same organization that he came through, it means a lot for me to be here and to share my love and share my story with the family and the followers of the game," said Steven Jackson, former Rams player.

Washington's jersey and the historic Rams memorabilia are an extension of the Kinsey Collection, which tells the African American story of accomplishment and achievement.

"You get both art and history in what we think is a very engaging way, and we have over 100-thousand square feet here, so come out and see us," said Kinsey.