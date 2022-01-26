sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the cast of 'black-ish' at PaleyFest LA!

ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets to a live in-person event to see the cast of "black-ish" at PaleyFest LA!

"black-ish" at PaleyFest LA sweepstakes runs from January 27-30.

Five lucky winners will receive a pair of tickets to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to see the cast of "black-ish" at PaleyFest LA on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Fans will get to celebrate the final season of "black-ish" with an episode screening and Q&A with Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jenifer Lewis, and Courtney Lilly. Expect anything at PaleyFest LA, an unaired episode, bloopers, or behind-the-scenes footage. This fun-filled family event is back for the first time in three years and is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Ten PaleyFest events will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on April 2-10.

To enter: Follow the ABC7 Community Instagram account (@abc7community); Find and Like the sweepstakes-themed post on the ABC7 Community Instagram feed ("Sweepstakes Post"); AND Comment on the sweepstakes post by tagging three (3) of your friends.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

Visit https://dolbytheatre.com/events/details/paleyfest_blackish/ for COVID-19 information and venue safety standards.
