Three women open business showcasing local women entrepreneurs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- After years of crafting handmade products at home and selling their crafts at various pop-up events, Sannae Hopson, Fantajia Thomas and Elle Watson decided to open a location in Inglewood where they could showcase their work.
"Our kitchens turn into, like chemistry labs and our dining room tables turn into bead galleries," Watson said. "We really wanted to separate home from work and have the space to get away."
But Watson said they didn't want the space to just serve them, they also wanted to provide other local women the same opportunity.
"It's just important to support one another, especially women," Watson said. "Women of all colors, women of different backgrounds, or of economic statuses."
Located in downtown Inglewood, Watson said they opened Goddess Gifts Studio 11 days before the pandemic, but the support from the community has been amazing.
"When I tell you, we were like deer in headlights," said Watson laughing. "We're just happy that we created a safe space for women to come to and enjoy handmade products."
Watson said their space is for women by women. They currently hold products by nine different goddesses and one son of a goddess.
Watson's son Chancellor Clark, has his own loose-leaf tea business called Teaschool.
"I used to go out with my mom to the farmers markets, and they have all the vendors out," Clark said. "And I was like, 'Oh, Mommy, can I have my own business?' And she was like, 'Yeah, we'll get started in the winter."
Goddess Gifts Studios is open and reservations can be made on their website.
Goddess Gifts Studio is located at 233 S. Market St, Unit 113, Inglewood, CA 90301.
