Dexter Fire: Blaze breaks out in downtown Riverside, evacuation orders lifted

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Dexter Fire broke out in downtown Riverside around noon near the Indian Hill Road and Ladera Lane.

Residents were asked to evacuate homes located on Indian Hill Road, Ladera Lane and Beacon Way, but were let back in their homes by 4 p.m.

The City of Riverside Fire Department was responding to the blaze.
The fire was at 0% containment at 2:30 p.m.


Embers falling from the blaze were threatening structures in the vicinity of Ladera Lane, Beacon Way and Indian Hill Road.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
