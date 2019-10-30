Dexter Fire: Blaze breaks out in downtown Riverside, evacuation orders lifted

#DexterFire Update: The fire has zero containment. Still an active structure threat with embers falling into the vicinity of Ladera Lane, Beacon Way and Indian Hill Road. Evacuations are still in place.

25 fire engines from City and Mutual Aid resources are on scene. pic.twitter.com/fktUU3LJcO — City of Riverside Fire Department (@rivcafire) October 30, 2019

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Dexter Fire broke out in downtown Riverside around noon near the Indian Hill Road and Ladera Lane.Residents were asked to evacuate homes located on Indian Hill Road, Ladera Lane and Beacon Way, but were let back in their homes by 4 p.m.The City of Riverside Fire Department was responding to the blaze.The fire was at 0% containment at 2:30 p.m.Embers falling from the blaze were threatening structures in the vicinity of Ladera Lane, Beacon Way and Indian Hill Road.