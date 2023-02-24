Cajon Pass sees whiteout conditions; storm buries vehicles in snow in Lake Arrowhead

A major winter storm dumped snow in the Lake Arrowhead area, burying vehicles as a blizzard warning took effect for the San Bernardino County mountains.

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- A major winter storm continued to dump snow in Lake Arrowhead and Crestline on Friday morning, burying vehicles as a blizzard warning took effect for the San Bernardino County mountains.

The warning is scheduled to last until 4 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency's forecasters said up to 5 feet of snow could accumulate in the mountains above 4,000 feet, accompanied by wind gusts topping 80 mph that will create "near zero visibility." Higher elevations could see as much as 8 feet of snow, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible at elevations between 2,000 and 4,000 feet, "including most major mountain passes."

"Travel should be restricted to emergencies only," the National Weather Service said. "If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle."

Meanwhile, heavy snow and powerful winds were resulting in whiteout conditions overnight Thursday in the Cajon Pass, and the ongoing snowfall threatened to close a major freeway route as the morning commute got underway.

The 15 Freeway remained open in both directions as overnight sleet gave way to snow.

Caltrans snowplows and other vehicles were seen on the freeway, keeping lanes clear as snow accumulated.