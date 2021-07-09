Circle of Health

Iconic Burbank restaurant partners with Red Cross to help combat blood shortage

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Iconic SoCal venue steps in to fill desperate need for blood

As Southern Californians return to pre-pandemic lifestyles, hospitals face a severe blood shortage.

Castaway Burbank's breathtaking views and spacious rooms provide the perfect backdrop for those willing to donate this much-needed precious commodity.

"I'm excited to be here and if it can help save someone's life, that's the main thing," said Cindy Hamodey of Burbank.

Castaway became a blood drive partner exactly a year ago when the American Red Cross faced thousands of cancellations. So far, they've held 13 drives and collected 476 units of blood.

And the need is more crucial than ever before.

MORE | Red Cross issues urgent plea for help as it deals with worst blood shortage in decades
EMBED More News Videos

The Red Cross is issuing an urgent plea for help as it deals with a severe blood shortage, the worst its seen in decades.



Heidi Joline of Valley Glen is a repeat donor.

"It makes you feel good inside that you are helping all these people that you don't even know," said Joline.

The rise in trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries has prompted severe shortages. The lack is so great, some hospitals are even delaying crucial patient care.

"If somebody is having a knee replacement or a hip replacement, they may postpone that for a couple weeks. But if someone is having cancer surgery, you can't really postpone that because you don't want that cancer to grow," said Dr. Ross Herron, Red Cross Divisional Chief Medical Officer.

The Red Cross says it's operating on a day-and-a-half supply of Type O and Type B blood. And the rest of the nation depends on Southland donors.

"Los Angeles is one of the bigger collection sites for the country and it's not just because of our size, the weather is perfect year-round so people can give without having to worry about tropical storms, hurricanes or even snow storms," said Marium Hohiuddin with the Red Cross.



"It makes me feel good because I know I can help other people," said Joline.

The American Red Cross relies on longtime, dedicated donors like Joline. But this summer, supplies are expected to remain critically low so the agency needs to recruit new donors.

Hamodey is donating blood for the first time..

"I've always wanted to do it all my life. I just never have. We'll just see how it goes and I might be back again," she said.

That's what the Red Cross needs as the agency is unsure if normal blood drives will resume at high schools and colleges.

"We still need donors throughout the summer. Please call 1-800-Red Cross or online at redcrossblood.org or on the blood donor app," Herron said. "Make those appointments we need you to keep coming out."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessburbanklos angeles countyblood donationsamerican red crosscircle of healthred crossrestaurantblood banks
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Without masks, even the fully-vaccinated can spread Delta variant
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may offer protection for years, experts say
Largest pocket of unvaccinated: Young people, age 18-29
IE hospital reflects on its darkest days while looking ahead to herd immunity
TOP STORIES
Family of woman killed in West Covina shooting demanding justice
LA County reports 165% increase in new COVID-19 cases
Bay Area hit by several quakes that struck NorCal, Nevada
Newsom declares drought emergency in 9 more CA counties
Death Valley is about to get horrifyingly hot
CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Friday
Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Studios this fall
Show More
Youth sports leader in Northridge recognized with honorary ESPY award
The story behind the search for 'the loneliest whale in the world'
Wells Fargo shuts down all personal lines of credit
Bear family enjoys Fourth of July dip in Angeles National Forest
South LA fireworks blast: Evacuated residents waiting to return home
More TOP STORIES News