Family asks public's help in identifying suspect in death of 27-year-old father

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Family members and homicide detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for the death of Metro Blue Line passenger Oscar Ayala. On Friday, they released pictures of the suspect.

"Help our family collect some piece of mind from this selfish coward," said Caroline Garcia, the mother of Oscar's 1-year-old son. "We want justice to be served for Oscar."

At about 6 p.m. on March 23, 27-year-old Oscar Ayala was assaulted by someone at the Willowbrook Passenger station of the Metro Blue Line train. Ayala died in the hospital due to the injuries from the assault several days later leaving a hole in the hearts of his family and friends.

"Our lives will never be the same," said Ana Ayala, Oscar Ayala's sister. "We can't put into words the devastation we still feel, each and every day."

Though Ayala and the victim were seen talking as they were exiting the train station, there is no indication that they knew each other. After the attack, the suspect went through Ayala's pockets, taking his phone and fleeing on foot. His family calling the attack senseless.

"Oscar loved his family," said Ana Ayala. "He was warm-hearted, funny, smart. His life was taken away just for a piece of material."

"Investigators have exhausted all leads in trying to determine the suspect's identity and are asking for the public's help to identify him," said Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500.

