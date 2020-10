Blue Ridge Fire: Yorba Linda family grateful fire spared precious family memento of late son

EMBED >More News Videos A blaze known as the Blue Ridge Fire has burned at least 15,200 acres and is advancing toward homes in Yorba Linda, fire officials say.

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Blue Ridge Fire gutted Denise Behle's family home in Yorba Linda. Her home, which sits along Blue Ridge Drive, is one of at least 10 residences that were damaged in the massive wildfire The roof of the home is gone, and the living room and dining room are unrecognizable and full of charred and mangled furniture.Behle's family told Eyewitness News that they are very grateful everyone in their family escaped the flamed uninjured. They also said they prayed that a very special family memento would be saved from the flames.That memento is a portrait of a cemetery, where they buried their baby boy, who died just 24 hours after being born 20 years ago. That painting was spared from the wildfire.Behle said it's difficult to see her house destroyed because of all the work she and her family put into it. But she is keeping things in perspective."But we have the most important thing. Everyone's safe. Everyone's healthy. We're going to be OK. We have a strong faith. We have a great family, great friends," she said.