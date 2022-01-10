celebrity deaths

Bob Saget death: Actor, comedian found dead at Ritz-Carlton Orlando, sheriff's office says

The famed actor is most known for his role as beloved father Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom 'Full House.'
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Actor Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Actor and comedian Bob Saget has been found dead at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The famed television personality is most well known for his role as beloved father Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom 'Full House' and its Netflix sequel 'Fuller House.'

He also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.



Saget, who just began his "I Don't Do Negative Tour," had been traveling across the country.

On Saturday night, he did a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, and early Sunday morning tweeted: "Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this shit. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."



Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and 3 children.

A cause of death has not been announced. He was 65.

Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridacelebrity deathsbob saget
