Investigators identify 3 people found dead inside home on Balboa Island in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators have identified the three people found dead inside a home on Balboa Island in Newport Beach.According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, Andrew Adams and Desiree Temple, who are both 43 years old from Yorba Linda, along with 45-year-old Samantha Haiman of Riverside, were found dead.They were found in the 100 block of Diamond Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday.Another man, who called for medical help, was found injured and was rushed to the hospital, according to Newport Beach police Lt. Keith Krallman. His condition is currently unknown, but he is expected to survive.It's unclear how the victims died, and details surrounding their injuries were not immediately released. The relationship between the three is also unknown.According to investigators with the Newport Beach Police Department, illegal drug activity is suspected to be involved."There are illegal drugs suspected right now and usually illegal drugs sometimes contain fentanyl," said Krallman during the investigation on Monday. "We don't have or confirm that there is fentanyl in there, but out of an abundance of caution, we are going to process it as though there might be a potential exposure inside."Krallman said cases involving fentanyl overdoses are on the rise. The condition in which the bodies were found was not disclosed.As of Monday afternoon, investigators aren't ruling this a homicide.Detectives believe someone else was with the group within the last 24 hours.