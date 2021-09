RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found inside a refrigerator at a home in Riverside.A concerned family member called for a welfare check Sunday morning, according to the Riverside Police Department. Responding officers then discovered the body inside the garage refrigerator.The deceased person was identified only as a woman in her 80s. Additional details surrounding her death were not immediately released.Police said they were questioning someone, but no arrests have been made.