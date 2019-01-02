Body found in burnt-out car in East Los Angeles

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found inside a burnt-out car in East Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The body was found in a parked car at about 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Bonnie Beach Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Eyewitnesses said the body was burned, but that was not immediately confirmed by officials.

No other information was available.

Anyone who may know more about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
