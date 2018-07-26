Body found in Echo Park lake after pedal boat capsizes

EMBED </>More Videos

The body of a 23-year-old man was recovered in Echo Park Lake after his boat capsized early in the morning. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A body was found in Echo Park Lake Thursday afternoon amid a search for a possible drowning victim.

Police said they believe the body is of a 23-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in the morning following the capsizing of a boat.

Detectives say the victim and his cousin somehow gained access to one of the boats at the lake after 3 a.m.

Once on the water they say one of the men stood up, causing the boat to capsize.

The victim's cousin made it out of the water screaming for someone to help his relative who could not swim.

By the time police arrived and a dive team entered the water it was too late.

People in two other boats at the time initially told authorities they thought the young man made it out of the water along with his cousin.

Authorities responded around 3:45 a.m. and launched a search of the water.

By afternoon, they recovered a body. Detectives say they also located the young man's cell phone, all but confirming the identity of the victim who fell into the lake.

Investigators have broken the tragic news to the young man's family.

Detectives say alcohol may have been a factor.

Police say even though the people in those boats were apparently trespassing during the wee hours of the morning no one is getting arrested or facing charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
searchsearch and rescuelos angeles fire departmentdrowningEcho ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
LAPD arrests suspect in NY strangling case
Cranston Fire explodes to 7,500 acres in Idyllwild
LA deputies who saved infant's life reunite with her
'Annie' playing at the Hollywood Bowl
CA governor candidate John Cox meets with voters in IE
LA Metro's Gold Line to get upgraded concrete barriers
Arizona trooper shot dead by man who stole his gun
Show More
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Stolen puppies returned to owner, 2 IE men arrested
Jonathan Gold mural painted at Santa Monica restaurant
UCLA teams up with IMPACT Melanoma to bring free sunscreen to LA beaches
SoCal heat wave a challenge for athletes
More News