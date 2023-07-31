Sanitation workers find body inside barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after sanitation workers found a body inside a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach.
The barrel or drum was first observed at the lagoon Sunday night. Sanitation workers spotted it in the water but - not realizing it contained anything of significance - decided to wait until Monday morning to retrieve it, officials say.
They realized it was quite heavy as they dragged it to shore - and then the body was discovered inside.
How long the barrel was there - and the cause of death of the person inside - are mysteries for now that will be subject to investigation.
Most of the Malibu beach is open except for the lagoon area where the body was discovered.