Sanitation workers find body inside barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, July 31, 2023 6:36PM
Body found inside barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach
Sanitation workers spotted a barrel in the water at Malibu Lagoon State Beach and dragged it to shore, then discovered a body inside.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after sanitation workers found a body inside a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach.

The barrel or drum was first observed at the lagoon Sunday night. Sanitation workers spotted it in the water but - not realizing it contained anything of significance - decided to wait until Monday morning to retrieve it, officials say.

They realized it was quite heavy as they dragged it to shore - and then the body was discovered inside.

How long the barrel was there - and the cause of death of the person inside - are mysteries for now that will be subject to investigation.

Most of the Malibu beach is open except for the lagoon area where the body was discovered.

