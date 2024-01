Body found in water in Manhattan Beach

A body was found in the water in Manhattan Beach on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

A body was found in the water in Manhattan Beach on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

A body was found in the water in Manhattan Beach on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

A body was found in the water in Manhattan Beach on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A body was pulled from the waters off the coast of Manhattan Beach Friday morning.

Los Angeles County lifeguard search teams were on scene just before 8:30 a.m.

The body was found in the waters near the 2200 block of The Strand. No further information was immediately available.