According to the head of the Bolivian Service of Meteorology, it was the first reported in the area since 2019.

BOLIVIA (KABC) -- Video captured a small tornado that rose above homes in the Bolivian city of El Alto on Tuesday.

The rope tornado, which appear narrow and tend to be short-lived, developed during a thunderstorm near the capital of La Paz.

It's unclear if any homes were damaged.