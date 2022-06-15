Brush fire breaks out in Angeles National Forest near Bouquet Reservoir

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Los Angeles County fire crews are working to put out a small brush fire in the Angeles National Forest near the Bouquet Reservoir, north of Santa Clarita.The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon near Spunky Canyon and Bouquet Canyon roads.As of 3:41 p.m., the fire reportedly grew to about 10 to 15 acres. Los Angeles County deputies have since arrived in case they have to help evacuate nearby residents, though the area is not heavily populated.A road closure is in place for Bouquet Canyon from Spunky Canyon to Plumb Canyon.An official cause has not been determined.No injuries have been reported.