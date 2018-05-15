Boy, 14, facing attempted murder charges in Palmdale school shooting

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --A 14-year-old boy is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting at a Palmdale high school last week.
The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday on the campus of Highland High School in Palmdale. Witnesses reported hearing around 10 gunshots at the school.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said it has filed a case against a former student in connection with the incident in which multiple shots were fired on campus and a 15-year-old student was wounded in the arm.
The DA's office has filed two counts of attempted murder, six counts of assault with an assault weapon and one count of possessing a firearm in a school zone.
The DA's office said the juvenile suspect has denied the charges and has a court appearance scheduled for June 28.
After the shooting, sheriff's deputies later arrested the juvenile and recovered an SKS rifle from an open field west of the school.
The suspect has been described as a former student of the school who had transferred to a different school within the last month.