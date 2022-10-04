Massive fire breaks out at former bank building in Boyle Heights

LAFD investigators said a massive fire in the attic quickly spread throughout the vacant building, which was mostly boarded up.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive fire is burning at a former bank building in Boyle Heights, prompting a multi-agency response.

The blaze was reported at around 1:30 p.m. at a vacant, single-story structure located at 1308 S. Soto St, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

AIR7 HD captured intense flames quickly burning through the roof of the building, sending a towering column of thick black smoke into the air. LAFD investigators said a fire in the attic quickly spread throughout the vacant building, which was mostly boarded up.

Los Angeles County Firefighters have since responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported and no evacuation orders have been issued, according to authorities.

Drivers, however, are urged to seek alternate routes as Soto Street between Olympic Boulevard and 8th Street has been completely shut down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.