Boyle Heights community seeks justice, safer streets after 13-year-old boy loses leg in hit-and-run

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protesters on Saturday gathered on Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights to call for justice and safer streets after a 13-year-old boy lost his leg in a hit-and-run crash.

Joshua Mora, 13, was crossing Whittier Boulevard at Orme Avenue in a crosswalk March 30 when a motorcyclist struck him, Los Angeles police said in a news release.

Footage released by LAPD shows the motorcyclist getting up and fleeing the scene. He has not been captured.

Joshua was on his way to get a haircut after school when the crash happened.

On Saturday, protesters carried signs that said: "Justice for Josh" and "Slow down" to vehicles approaching the crosswalk.

The teen's mother was in tears as she spoke to the crowd about what happened to her son.

"This is a trauma that is happening. I do not desire this to happen to other families," his mother said through a translator.

Members of the nonprofit Streets Are For Everyone say that over the past 10 years, a 1.2-mile stretch along Whittier Boulevard between Boyle Avenue to Lorena Street has been extremely dangerous. During that period, the nonprofit says there have been more than 225 collision that have resulted in more than 600 people injured or killed.

"Enough is enough. Whittier Boulevard is a racetrack for speeding cars," said Damian Kevitt, the executive director for Streets Are For Everyone. "Josh was hit by a speeding motorcyclist who left him for dead."

Protesters are starting a petition drive, calling on California lawmakers to approve legislation that would allow installation of cameras around schools and other dangerous roads.

Joshua's family has launched a GoFundMe to help pay his medical bills.