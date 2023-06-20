Family seeks justice after 25-year-old son shot, killed near Boyle Heights home

Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 25-year-old man with autism near his Boyle Heights home.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 25-year-old man with autism near his Boyle Heights home.

Noah Martinez was gunned down not too far from his home last Tuesday.

"If you needed a friend he was your friend," said Jonathan Martinez, the victim's father. "If you were down he would try to make you laugh or smile."

Noah did custodial work for a nearby warehouse and collected recyclables. His parents say he was diagnosed with high-functioning autism.

His family said he was a happy young man.

"Noah had friends of all ages, walks of life," Noah's mother Natalie Martinez said. "He had no fear. He loved everyone."

Father's Day was a painful day for the family. Along with the death of Noah, the family last month lost their 35-year-old son Andrew Mittner to cancer.

The Martinez family says their faith is what's giving them strength while they grieve the loss of two sons.

"I prayed for strength and through the strength I was able to still smile and laugh with family," Jonathan said.

Noah's family is asking for justice and help in finding those responsible for his murder.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD.