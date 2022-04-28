Brandi Carlile drops out of this weekend's Stagecoach after testing positive for COVID-19

Brandi Carlile announced Thursday that she is pulling out of the Stagecoach Festival after testing positive for COVID-19.
"It finally happened. I have the COVID," Carlile said in an Instagram post. "So I won't be able to come to Stagecoach. It's horrible."
Carlile says she's devastated to be missing out.
This comes as campers for Stagecoach start moving Thursday.
The three-day event at the grounds of the Empire Polo Club follows two back-to-back weekends of the Coachella Festival.
RELATED: After 2 years of COVID cancellations, thousands flock to Indio for much-anticipated Coachella
Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs are still scheduled to headline this weekend.
Due to Carlile's withdrawal, the festival announced an adjustment to Friday's lineup.
Wishing @brandicarlile a speedy recovery ❤️🩹 See below for updated set times pic.twitter.com/UhQyKRAPcg— Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) April 28, 2022
Other notable bands to perform at Stagecoach include The Black Crowes, Maren Morris, The Marcus King Band, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice and Smokey Robinson.