music news

Brandi Carlile drops out of this weekend's Stagecoach after testing positive for COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

Brandi Carlile drops out of Stagecoach, tests positive for COVID-19

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- One of the largest country music festivals in the world returns for the first time since the pandemic starting Friday, but without one of its biggest stars.

Brandi Carlile announced Thursday that she is pulling out of the Stagecoach Festival after testing positive for COVID-19.

"It finally happened. I have the COVID," Carlile said in an Instagram post. "So I won't be able to come to Stagecoach. It's horrible."

Carlile says she's devastated to be missing out.

This comes as campers for Stagecoach start moving Thursday.

The three-day event at the grounds of the Empire Polo Club follows two back-to-back weekends of the Coachella Festival.

RELATED: After 2 years of COVID cancellations, thousands flock to Indio for much-anticipated Coachella
EMBED More News Videos

After two years of COVID-19 cancellations, the Coachella Music & Art Festival kicks off Friday, headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd.



Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs are still scheduled to headline this weekend.

Due to Carlile's withdrawal, the festival announced an adjustment to Friday's lineup.



Other notable bands to perform at Stagecoach include The Black Crowes, Maren Morris, The Marcus King Band, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice and Smokey Robinson.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentindioriverside countylive musicoutdoor musicfestivalmusicmusic news
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
MUSIC NEWS
Disney announces 'Encanto' sing-along concert tour
Megan Thee Stallion on alleged 2020 shooting: 'I was really scared'
Santa Ana could ban police from playing music while on video
Jacqueline Avant's killer gets life in prison for Beverly Hills murder
TOP STORIES
1 arrested in possible armed robbery at Beverly Center shopping mall
LAUSD expected to delay student COVID vaccine mandate until July 2023
Which SoCal areas will be affected by new outdoor watering limits?
Transformations coming to Disneyland attractions, hotels
Liam Neeson back in action in 'Memory'
Burglar seen on video in San Bernardino apartment while victims sleep
Reseda man charged after authorities seize 'ghost guns,' meth
Show More
Amber Heard's lawyers revised article Johnny Depp sued over
Parade outside hospital aims to lift spirits of 6-year-old burn victim
Teen jumps out of car while still moving during police chase: Video
3 CHP officers injured in fiery crash on 105 Freeway in Paramount
Shoot if someone's breaking into your home, says Florida sheriff
More TOP STORIES News