Video shows thieves slamming vehicle into gate during break-in at Glassell Park business

GLASSELL PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic surveillance video shows the moment when a stolen vehicle rammed into the front gate of a construction business in Glassell Park during a break-in early Tuesday morning.

The owners of the building say 15-to-20 people broke in and stole or damaged about $100,000 worth of construction equipment and musical instruments.

"We're doing everything we possibly can to get by in this city," said Aaron Baggaley, the CEO of Delta Construction. "It's not an easy city to get by in and we get hit by 15 criminals."

Aaron says while the business does have a security system, it took the police about two hours to respond

"We're sick and tired of what's going on we build facilities that get broken into day and day out," said Aaron Baggaley, "This is not news to us, this is our own building. This one hurts. It really sucks."

The brothers say this is not the first time they've been broken into and want to see more police on the street.

"We need the police to patrol the city. We need more police -- it's that simple -- good police, well-trained police. It kills me," said Ryan Baggaley the COO of Delta Construction.

"We run a small construction company. This thing is successful and it keeps guys busy. It keeps 30 employees employed in the city. With the taxes, we pay for everything else. I want security for my family and business."

A cleanup and reinforcement operation was underway, as Aaron and Ryann say they want to protect their small business from any future incidents.