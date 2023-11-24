Pro-Palestinian protestors ignite smoke bombs, throw fake blood outside Brentwood home

An investigation is underway after pro-Palestinian protestors apparently targeted the home of a Jewish family in Brentwood, igniting smoke bombs and throwing fake blood onto the driveway of their home.

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after pro-Palestinian protestors apparently targeted the home of a Jewish family in Brentwood, igniting smoke bombs and throwing fake blood onto the driveway of their home.

Video of Thursday's incident has been circulating on social media since then. The Los Angeles Angeles Police Department responded to the home on Foxboro Drive around 10:45 a.m. and took reports for vandalism, hate crime and assault with a deadly weapon.

Additional details about the incident were not available.

Beverly Hills councilmember and former mayor Lili Bosse shared the video on Instagram and said: "Thanksgiving. I have no words. Today, on Thanksgiving, pro-Hamas activists committed a terroristic hate crime in Brentwood. These extremist terrorist sympathizers threw smoke bombs at and vandalized the home of the national president of one of America's leading Jewish organizations. Trying to find light amidst this hatred. My heart is broken to see this. LAPD, LA Mayor, District Attorney, there must be consequences to this hate."

The LAPD said no citations were issued and no arrests were made.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Friday said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she spoke with police Chief Michel Moore about the "disturbing incident."