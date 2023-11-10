Suspect re-arrested for murder, DUI in Northridge crash that killed off-duty LAPD officer, passenger

Investigators say the suspect was under the influence and driving more than 100 mph when he slammed into the other vehicle.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 20-year-old man has been arrested again and is now facing murder and DUI charges in connection with a high-speed crash that killed an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and a passenger in Northridge.

Investigators had initially arrested Brian David Olivarez for the early-Saturday crash but then released him as the District Attorney's Office told police more evidence was needed to develop the case.

Now Olivarez is back in custody and facing charges that include two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and drug, causing injury. Bail is set at over $4 million.

If convicted on all charges, Olivarez faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

Prosecutors believe Olivarez was under the influence when his car - going more than 100 mph - smashed into a vehicle driven by off-duty LAPD officer Darrell Cunningham.

Cunningham and his passenger were killed. Two other passengers were seriously injured, including an off-duty San Bernardino County deputy sheriff.

Off-duty LAPD officer ID Officer Darrell Cunningham

The collision was reported about 1:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Lindley Avenue in Northridge, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Cunningham had been with the department for just under five years and was last on duty just two nights before the crash.

"This tragic and senseless collision serves as an alarming testament to the grave dangers that plague our roadways," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said.

"It is a stark reminder that we cannot afford to tolerate reckless behavior behind the wheel. Driving under the influence, distracted driving, excessive speeding or any other form of disregard for the safety of others will be met with the full force of the law."