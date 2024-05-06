Brick thrown through window of popular Jewish deli in Tarzana

Police say someone threw a brick through a window of Mort's Deli in Tarzana.

Police say someone threw a brick through a window of Mort's Deli in Tarzana.

Police say someone threw a brick through a window of Mort's Deli in Tarzana.

Police say someone threw a brick through a window of Mort's Deli in Tarzana.

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A popular Jewish deli in Tarzana was vandalized over the weekend.

The owner of Mort's Deli on Clark Street says workers at the bakery next door noticed the damage early Saturday morning and called police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a brick was thrown through a window of the business but nothing was stolen.

The owner, David Laredo, told Eyewitness News he isn't sure whether it was a targeted attack.

"It's possible with... what's going on today everywhere," he said. "It's possible... but nothing was left that indicates that it was a hate crime... I don't know."

Laredo is hoping someone may have witnessed the incident and can share some information. He's urging everyone in the neighborhood to keep their eyes open and remain vigilant.