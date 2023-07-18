Bodycam video obtained by Eyewitness News offers new details on the aftermath of what could be the biggest jewel heist in U.S. history.

Bodycam video shows moments after millions in jewelry stolen from Brink's truck in Lebec

The footage shows security talking with responding Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies after thieves had stolen millions of dollars' worth of jewelry from a Brink's semi-truck that was headed to Pasadena. Video captured the moment security realized just how many bags of jewels and gems were stolen.

"My clients were led to believe that they were going to have armored transport, they were going to have armed guards who would securely transport these goods," said attorney Jerry Kroll, who represents the jewelers who say they lost an estimated $100 million worth of gems, jewelry and high-end watches.

The valuables were all part of a traveling gem and jewelry show moving from San Francisco to Pasadena.

The theft happened last July when the guards stopped at a truck stop in Lebec.

One guard was sleeping in the semi-truck, and the other went to go eat and returned half an hour later to find the lock on the back of the truck was missing.

"We don't consider that guarding the goods. What happens in those 27 minutes? My clients' jewelry is stolen, and again what's reported to be the largest theft in U.S. history," Kroll said.

Kroll says the victims' haven't received a dime in insurance money as the two sides are now locked in dueling lawsuits over the exact value of the missing haul.

"My clients placed their trust in Brink's," Kroll said. "They entrusted their livelihoods."

The deputies in the video say it's clear the thieves knew exactly what they were after and when to strike.

So far, there's been no sign of the missing jewels and no arrest.

The sheriff's department and the FBI continue to investigate.