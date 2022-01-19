Arts & Entertainment

Britney Spears' legal team heads back to court amid new legal drama between pop star, her sister

By
Britney Spears' legal team is heading back to court Wednesday for a post-conservatorship hearing focused on the singer's finances, which comes amid potential legal family drama between the pop star and her sister.

Since 2008, Spears' personal and financial affairs had been monitored by a judge, but in December of last year the conservatorship was officially terminated.

As her team is set for court Wednesday afternoon, Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears appeared on a podcast this week as she promotes her new book.

She talked about an often volatile childhood, taking listeners through a timeline of family struggles and what she described as growing up in her big sister's shadow.

Britney's attorneys have sent a cease-and-desist letter, threatening to take legal action if Jamie Lynn references Britney derogatorily during her promotional campaign.

Britney's health and the years-long battle over her conservatorship capture worldwide attention last year and is now changing laws in California.

State Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will hold a virtual press conference Wednesday to announce new legislation to address the misuse, overuse and exploitation of conservatorships in the state.

