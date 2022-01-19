Britney Spears' legal team heads back to court amid new legal drama between pop star, her sister

Since 2008, Spears' personal and financial affairs had been monitored by a judge, but in December of last year the conservatorship was officially terminated.
As her team is set for court Wednesday afternoon, Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears appeared on a podcast this week as she promotes her new book.
She talked about an often volatile childhood, taking listeners through a timeline of family struggles and what she described as growing up in her big sister's shadow.
Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about complicated relationship with Britney
Britney's attorneys have sent a cease-and-desist letter, threatening to take legal action if Jamie Lynn references Britney derogatorily during her promotional campaign.
Britney's health and the years-long battle over her conservatorship capture worldwide attention last year and is now changing laws in California.
State Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will hold a virtual press conference Wednesday to announce new legislation to address the misuse, overuse and exploitation of conservatorships in the state.