Post-conservatorship, Britney Spears continues legal battles with father Jamie in Los Angeles court

Even though Britney Spears was able to free herself last year from the conservatorship that ran her life for more than a decade, she remains locked in legal battles involving her father.

On Wednesday, a post-conservatorship hearing was held in Los Angeles involving the pop star and her father, Jamie Spears.

Attorney Matthew Rosengart, representing Britney, has been working toward this day for months, to question Jamie Spears about how he ran the conservatorship and about whether cameras and listening devices were placed in Britney's bedroom.

Allegations have been made that there are 180 hours of recordings of Britney and that Jamie made over $6 million off his daughter's career. Also, issues remain over whether Britney Spears owes attorney fees.

From 2008 to 2021, Jamie Spears and a small group of people controlled Britney's financial, medical and personal decisions through conservatorships for her personal and financial affairs after a medical evaluation showed Spears was unfit to make her own decisions. A judge ended the conservatorships in November 2021.

Supporters of the "Free Britney" movement rallied outside the courtroom during those battles and they were back again Monday.

"Even though Britney was freed on Nov. 12, the court case lives on because there are a lot of people, mainly lawyers and Britney's dad, who are still trying to take millions from Britney that they think they are due," said Megan Radford, a "Free Britney" supporter who was outside the courthouse. "Basically, what Matthew Rosengart is trying to prove is that this has all been corrupt and there was a lot of illegal activity with the surveillance of Britney's bedroom so she shouldn't have to pay those attorney fees."

The Free Britney movement was out in force Wednesday, joining with disability advocates, aging groups, and her attorney to reform California's conservatorship system.

The group is demanding accountability for those responsible for what Britney Spears endured and is calling on California legislators to pass a landmark civil rights bill to prevent conservatorship abuse and support people with disabilities without involving the courts. AB 1663 passed the state Assembly and is currently in the state Senate.