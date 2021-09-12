Arts & Entertainment

Britney Spears announces engagement to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari

EMBED <>More Videos

Britney Spears' father files papers to end his conservator role

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the verge of potentially breaking free of her father's conservatorship, Britney Spears on Sunday announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The pop star posted a video to Instagram showing off a large diamond ring with a smiling Asghari by her side, with the caption "I can't (expletive) believe it !!!!!"

As Spears has battled to break free of the two conservatorships controlling her finances and personal life, she has claimed that they have not allowed her to marry or have a baby. That claim has been denied by Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of her person.

Spears' father Jamie controls her financial affairs but amid a lengthy legal battle he recently filed to remove himself from that role.

Britney Spears' father agrees to step down from conservatorship after months of public pressure
EMBED More News Videos

Jamie Spears intends to step down as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate following months of public pressure from her supporters, according to new court documents.



Asghari, a 27-year-old personal trainer, has been with the 39-year-old Spears for about five years.

Spears has been married twice before and has two children. She has talked publicly about wanting to marry again and have more children.

Asghari also posted a picture of the ring on his Instagram account.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesengagementbritney spearswedding proposalcelebrity engagements
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
454-acre fire along 5 Freeway near Castaic still 0% contained
Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at Miami football game
Mission Viejo Nordstrom robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
Rams set for season opener against Bears at SoFi Stadium
Corona theater shooting: Rylee Goodrich honored at memorial service
2 LASD deputies injured in chase, shooting in Palmdale
Loyola project helps free wrongly-convicted man
Show More
Biden's federal vaccine mandate draws backlash
FBI releases newly declassified record on 9/11 attacks
Tribute in Light shined bright over NYC, marking 20 years since 9/11
Deadly shootout with Florida deputies captured on camera
Former aide to Mrs. Bush recalls 'tremendous shock' of 9/11
More TOP STORIES News