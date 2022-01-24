britney spears

Christina Aguilera 'couldn't be happier' for Britney Spears now that conservatorship has ended

By Chloe Melas, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Britney Spears' legal team heads back to court

Christina Aguilera is opening up again about her former "Mickey Mouse Club" co-star Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship coming to an end.

"It's a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for. But I'm so happy," Aguilera told "The Enrique Santos Show" during an interview about her new album.

"I will just say what I do feel comfortable in saying, as I've said before, that I've stated couldn't be happier for her. Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit."

Aguilera had previously spoken out about Spears' legal battle following the singer's emotional testimony in June tweeting, "To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.

"My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbritney spearslawsu.s. & worldlegalotrc
BRITNEY SPEARS
Britney Spears' legal team heads back to court
Britney Spears responds to her sister's tell-all book, interview
Jamie Lynn Spears talks family fame, relationship with Britney
Britney Spears tells family she wants 'justice' after conservatorship
TOP STORIES
Fire breaks out at Chipotle in downtown LA high-rise building
LA Rams ban ticket sales to 49ers fans in Bay Area
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in Inglewood
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Huntington Park standoff ends with man on roof in custody
Murdered mother's family demands justice for 2020 Venice Beach killing
French fashion icon Manfred Thierry Mugler dies at 73
Show More
VIDEO: Amazon driver comes face to face with bear during delivery
LAUSD to require students to wear non-cloth face masks starting Monday
Millions of at-home COVID tests at Monterey Park warehouse backlogged
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions
More TOP STORIES News