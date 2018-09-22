100-acre brush fire erupts in Castaic area

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters battled a 100-acre brush fire burning in Castaic Saturday afternoon. (twitter/LACoFireAirOps)

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters battled a 100-acre brush fire burning in Castaic Saturday afternoon.

The fire, dubbed the Charlie Fire, was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 31000 block of Charlie Canyon Road. Fire crews said helicopters and additional aircraft were requested for water drops.


The blaze started around 3 acres and then quickly grew to 100, fire officials said.

Temperatures in the area hit 96 degrees amid 21 percent humidity and light winds, but fire officials noted wind gusts reached up to 19 mph.

No structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firewildfirefirefighterslos angeles county fire departmentCastaicLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kavanaugh accuser accepts request to testify before Senate
4 stabbed, 1 fatally, during altercation at Gardena barber shop
'Master herbalist' to face trial in Harbor Gateway boy's death
California to audit DMV amid hourslong wait times, outages
Suspect allegedly used Airbnb to lure victims seeking luxury rentals
More than 12 alleged victims step forward in OC sex assault case
VIDEO: Raccoon falls 9 stories after trying to scale building in New Jersey
Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrin joins team's Ring of Honor
Show More
Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
Alabama boy found naked, chained leads to arrest of 3 relatives
CA gov. signs measure that lets utilities bill customers to pay for wildfire costs
'Project Blue Boy' opens at the Huntington Art Gallery
LAPD releases video of fatal OIS in South LA
More News