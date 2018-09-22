Firefighters battled a 100-acre brush fire burning in Castaic Saturday afternoon.The fire, dubbed the Charlie Fire, was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 31000 block of Charlie Canyon Road. Fire crews said helicopters and additional aircraft were requested for water drops.The blaze started around 3 acres and then quickly grew to 100, fire officials said.Temperatures in the area hit 96 degrees amid 21 percent humidity and light winds, but fire officials noted wind gusts reached up to 19 mph.No structures were threatened.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.