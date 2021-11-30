BTS fans line up at SoFi Stadium in the middle of the night to wait for merchandise

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- For the first time since 2019, K-pop band BTS is reuniting face to face with its fanbase, the ARMY, for four shows at SoFi Stadium this week. Although there wasn't a concert on Tuesday, fans startedlining up at SoFi Stadium as early as 1 a.m. to purchase some BTS merchandise.Kobe Turangan and her friends said they've already been to the first two shows and are getting ready for the third."If you're going to the concert, just have fun," said Turangan. "They put on a great show and every seat is a good seat and there's just so much love in the whole arena and you'll just feel it with the people around you even if you don't know them."Angel Gonzalez from Compton said it's worth the wait."We might get a shirt, some light sticks, ARMY bombs, shout out to my BTS ARMY. We might get a shirt, a sweater. We're going to get a blanket, because it's cold, it's freezing out here. So, we've got to get the merch," Gonzalez said.Right now, BTS holds the record for the most tickets sold by a band or artist at SoFi Stadium, and fans said the merchandise was selling out at a fast rate as well."I personally want to get a JK picket," said Kat Bleckwenn as she waited in line to purchase merchandise. "We came the first day and we waited in line for six hours and it was sold out by the time I got up here, so I really wanted to come and get that."The last two shows are Wednesday and Thursday. Organizers are also offering ticketholders to get their vaccination status verified ahead of time.