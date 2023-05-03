WATCH LIVE

Suspect barricaded inside Buena Park home after family disturbance, police say

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 11:46PM
BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Officers have surrounded a home in Buena Park where an armed man allegedly threatened his estranged family members, police said.

According to police, the initial call came in Wednesday as a report of a family disturbance at the home in the 7100 block of El Verano Drive, just a few blocks from Knott's Berry Farm.

AIR7 HD captured footage from above the scene where a SWAT team and at least two tactical vehicles surrounded the home.

Officers were seen deploying gas and a drone as part of their investigation.

Police said the family has been removed from the home and is safe.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

