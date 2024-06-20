Search underway for murder parolee seen armed with rifle in South LA neighborhood

Authorities are still looking for a murder parolee who was able to evade authorities during a barricade situation in South Los Angeles.

Authorities are still looking for a murder parolee who was able to evade authorities during a barricade situation in South Los Angeles.

Authorities are still looking for a murder parolee who was able to evade authorities during a barricade situation in South Los Angeles.

Authorities are still looking for a murder parolee who was able to evade authorities during a barricade situation in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are still looking for a murder parolee who was able to evade authorities during a barricade situation in a South Los Angeles neighborhood this week.

The search stems from an incident that started Tuesday night and carried into Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the Florence neighborhood after receiving a call about a man with a gun.

The suspect, 42-year-old Ezequiel Garcia, was seen armed with with a rifle in the area of 69th Street and Avalon Boulevard.

An allegedly armed suspect remained outstanding Wednesday after authorities searched a South Los Angeles neighborhood overnight.

When officers arrived, Garcia ran away and into a junkyard. Authorities surrounded the area and searched for him, but hours later later determined that he had managed to get away.

Garcia is currently on active parole for murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (323) 846-6547.