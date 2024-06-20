Pro-Palestinian protesters blast Cal State LA over encampment response

The Students for Justice in Palestine held a press conference Wednesday, criticizing Cal State LA's response when clearing the encampment on Monday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The summer session at Cal State Los Angeles is off to a not-so-great start.

Last week, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the Student Services Building during a night of demonstrations in which a group broke off and started piling up furniture, overturned golf carts and tables to create barriers in front of the building and surrounding plaza.

They also removed copy machines and furniture from inside the building to continue reinforcing the barricade late into the evening.

The protesters left the building after about eight hours, but at that point, the school's administration had exhausted its patience. On Monday, dozens of officers in riot gear cleared group members from the encampment, which had stood on the campus for over a month.

Now - some of those protesters are lashing out.

The Students for Justice in Palestine held a press conference Wednesday, criticizing the school's crackdown as workers pressure-washed the protesters' spray paint off sidewalks.

" [ Campus President Berenecea Johnson Eanes ] allowed an excessive and militarized police presence to march onto our campus," said one of the protesters. "She was fully aware that we have had children and families visit our encampment, yet she brought over 100 armed police officers in full riot gear."

The demonstrators are also criticizing Eanes for not guaranteeing that those who have taken part in the protests will not face discipline.

"No accountability process can be explored so long as President Eanes refuses our demands for amnesty for all those involved," said another protester at the press conference.

Meanwhile, Eanes said the assault, vandalism and looting of the Student Services Building forced the school to shut down the encampment.

"We will not negotiate with those who would use destruction and intimidation to meet their goals," said Eanes in a statement.

Meanwhile, summer session classes at Cal State LA will continue to be held virtually through the end of the week with students returning to campus on Monday.