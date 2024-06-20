WATCH LIVE

Apartments evacuated amid standoff involving attempted assault suspect and police in Glendale

Thursday, June 20, 2024 2:34PM
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Several apartment units were evacuated Thursday morning at a building in Glendale amid an ongoing standoff between police and a man suspected of attempted assault.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. to a report of a resident who attempted to assault another resident with a bat in the 1800 block of Vasser, according to the Glendale Police Department.

When police arrived at the building, the unidentified suspect armed himself with a knife, authorities said.

The suspect initially threatened to start a fire, but firefighters left the scene after the possibility of a fire was deemed to no longer be a threat.

Negotiators were in communication with the suspect after he barricaded himself inside the apartment building.

