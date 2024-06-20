Suspect arrested after holding hostage in Long Beach during overnight SWAT standoff

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An allegedly armed suspect who was holding a person hostage inside a home in Long Beach was taken into custody Thursday morning, hours after the standoff began.

The chain of events started after the suspect fired shots into air on East Ocean Boulevard around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived, they say the suspect ran into a residence near Gaviota Avenue and 1st Street and took someone hostage inside.

SWAT teams responded to the scene during the barricade to conduct negotiations. The suspect was eventually taken into custody around 4 a.m.

The hostage did not appear to be hurt. It's unclear if that person knew the suspect, who has not been identified.